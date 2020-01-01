Origin Sport Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $4.11 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013923 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

