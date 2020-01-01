Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

ORA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Roth Capital lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, insider Roberts Christopher bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $308,000.00. Also, VP Zvi Krieger sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $51,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,957 shares of company stock worth $927,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 40,105 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 152.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

