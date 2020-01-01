Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.97 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Outfront Media by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Outfront Media by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,101. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Outfront Media has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $28.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.