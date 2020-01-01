Own Tops 1-Day Volume of $390,051.00 (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Own has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. Own has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $390,051.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Own alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. Own’s official website is weown.com.

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Own Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Own and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.