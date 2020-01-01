Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,529.50 ($20.12).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXIG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Oxford Instruments to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,825 ($24.01) in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

OXIG opened at GBX 1,540 ($20.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $883.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,531.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,349.59. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 850 ($11.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

