PAL Network (PAL) Achieves Market Cap of $188,389.00

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, PAL Network has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One PAL Network token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, DEx.top and CPDAX. PAL Network has a market capitalization of $188,389.00 and $1,729.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAL Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAL Network Token Profile

PAL Network launched on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET.

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DOBI trade, Kyber Network, CPDAX, IDEX, CoinBene, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAL Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.