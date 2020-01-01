Pandacoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $560,702.00 and $4.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded 48% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

