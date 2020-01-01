Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Tops $101,654.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. Parachute has a market cap of $101,654.00 and $1,437.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,165,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

