Paragon (PRG) Reaches Market Cap of $458,834.00

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Paragon has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Paragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. Paragon has a total market capitalization of $458,834.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com.

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

