ParallelCoin (DUO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $296,726.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00013028 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00581846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010978 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 401.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

