Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,808 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.47% of Parke Bancorp worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 29.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

PKBK stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $25,829.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,217.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,574 shares of company stock worth $180,610 in the last 90 days. 17.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

