ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $171.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00060998 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085373 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001146 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00069004 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,217.59 or 0.99705371 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,588,660 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

