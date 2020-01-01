Particl (PART) Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00007569 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $5,454.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000994 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

