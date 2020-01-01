Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATK. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 172,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,591 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Patrick Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 43.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

PATK opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.14.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

