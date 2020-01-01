Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.27 ($25.90).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on P1Z. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Patrizia Immobilien has a 52 week low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 52 week high of €24.34 ($28.30).

About Patrizia Immobilien

