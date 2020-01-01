Patron 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $151.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Patron has a total market cap of $85,635.00 and $151.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Patron has traded down 33% against the dollar. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patron

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,233,912 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, YoBit, LATOKEN, Hotbit, CoinBene, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

