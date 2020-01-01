PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for $1,533.34 or 0.21172125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $12.89 million and approximately $164,697.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 8,405 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

