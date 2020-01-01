Paxos Standard (PAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $224.70 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $224.70 million and approximately $306.22 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013877 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Gate.io, OKEx and Binance. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 223,522,710 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,522,070 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, P2PB2B, Coinall, WazirX, MXC, Bitrue, CoinPlace, Coinsuper, BCEX, Hotbit, FCoin, SouthXchange, KuCoin, Binance, Kyber Network, CoinBene, Bitfinex, C2CX, BitMart, HitBTC, Crex24, DigiFinex, ABCC, DDEX, BitMax, Iquant, BigONE, BW.com, OKEx, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Coinbit, Bittrex, TOKOK, CoinExchange, Gate.io, OKCoin, Sistemkoin, CoinEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

