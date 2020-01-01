PayCoin (XPY) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One PayCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit. PayCoin has a market capitalization of $27,783.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

About PayCoin

PayCoin (CRYPTO:XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin.

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

