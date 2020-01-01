PCHAIN (PI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $142,691.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, DDEX, DEx.top and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.90 or 0.05995883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001208 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,317,818 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, DEx.top and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

