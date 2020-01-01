Peculium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33,487.00 (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Peculium has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $33,487.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peculium has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peculium token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peculium Profile

PCL is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,899,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,040,195,577 tokens. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peculium’s official website is peculium.io.

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

