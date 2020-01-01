PeepCoin (PCN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $181,480.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001801 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000633 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 119,720,629,554 coins and its circulating supply is 80,520,629,554 coins. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, C-Patex, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

