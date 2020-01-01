Peercoin Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $34,478.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002467 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Bitsane.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,163.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.53 or 0.02828283 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005489 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00541671 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,862,918 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, HitBTC, Livecoin, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, WEX, Cryptopia, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, YoBit, Bittrex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

