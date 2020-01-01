PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

PMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,028.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 561.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.47%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

