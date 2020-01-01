pEOS Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One pEOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Chaince and Bancor Network. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $24,076.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one. pEOS’s official website is peos.one.

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

