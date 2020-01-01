Perlin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.45 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Perlin has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $681,563.00 worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin token can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. During the last week, Perlin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.01374034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00124161 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net.

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

