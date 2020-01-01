Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $521,170.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Hotbit, Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00061036 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085273 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001148 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00069344 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,238.58 or 1.00114709 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

