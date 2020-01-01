Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.27 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report $28.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.85 billion and the highest is $30.37 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $29.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $108.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.80 billion to $110.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $122.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $111.28 billion to $141.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.82.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $111.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.