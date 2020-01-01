Phore Price Hits $0.0697 on Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $2,241.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Nanex.

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,636,914 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io.

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, IDAX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

