Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.34 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will announce $30.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.15 million and the highest is $30.41 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $122.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.12 million to $122.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $145.12 million, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $146.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Phreesia stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.91.

In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $387,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

