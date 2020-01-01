Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Position Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.77% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,691.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,191 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PIRS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $182.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.