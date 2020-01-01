Pigeoncoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.66 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $129,367.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 39% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013398 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000654 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001139 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,257,914,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

