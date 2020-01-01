Pirate Chain Achieves Market Cap of $3.68 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $19,591.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00189666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.01351450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025093 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121737 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 137,999,698 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

