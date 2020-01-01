Pirl Market Cap Achieves $372,393.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Pirl has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $372,393.00 and approximately $6,485.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 61,845,016 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

