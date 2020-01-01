PIVX Market Capitalization Achieves $12.54 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $12.54 million and approximately $196,605.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00003068 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Coinroom.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009119 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006052 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Binance, Upbit, Graviex, Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Coinbe, Bisq, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

