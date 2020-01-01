PIXEL Reaches Market Cap of $708,291.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $708,291.00 and approximately $254,619.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL token can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,141.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.54 or 0.02824042 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00542549 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00020624 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.