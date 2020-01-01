PlatinumBAR (XPTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $11,076.00 and $4.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

