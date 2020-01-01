PlatonCoin Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $76,772.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatonCoin token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,813,982 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com.

PlatonCoin Token Trading

PlatonCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

