POA Market Cap Tops $2.64 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. POA has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $595,405.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Bibox and Bancor Network. During the last week, POA has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, Bibox, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

