POA Network Price Tops $0.0176 (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

