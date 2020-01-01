Polis (POLIS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,156.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00013257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Polis has a market cap of $8.78 million and $6,156.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,139,450 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.