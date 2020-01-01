PolySwarm Trading Up 7.9% This Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $17,027.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01368618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123944 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

