PopularCoin (POP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $82,028.00 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00580296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00061150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000906 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085205 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011016 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,986,297,872 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

