Populous (PPT) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. Populous has a market capitalization of $20.39 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00005327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bithumb, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange, HitBTC, OKEx, Livecoin, Binance, DragonEX, Bithumb, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

