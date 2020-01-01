PotCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $547.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $547.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,248.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.01830849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.02854620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00581374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00631837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062545 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00388122 BTC.

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,128,880 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

