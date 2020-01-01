Presearch 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,978.00 (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Presearch token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $660,601.00 and approximately $2,978.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00581374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010996 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 200.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

