Privatix Achieves Market Capitalization of $209,384.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $209,384.00 and $1,352.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Privatix has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Privatix token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Privatix’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix.

Privatix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

