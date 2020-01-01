PRIZM Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $379,162.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. PRIZM has a market cap of $138.11 million and approximately $379,162.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,233.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

