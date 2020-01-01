Project Coin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Project Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Project Coin has a total market capitalization of $3,809.00 and $1.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Coin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000247 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Coin Profile

PRJ is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1. The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Project Coin

Project Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

