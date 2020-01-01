Project Pai Achieves Market Cap of $12.02 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including HBUS, OOOBTC, Bitfinex and LBank. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and $239,062.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,643,553,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,453,104,362 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, BitForex, HBUS, OOOBTC, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

